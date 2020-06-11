Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

Water flows from behind the retaining wall along Hospital Hill on Highway 97 in Vernon Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Water was flowing from the retaining wall in Polson Park onto portions of sidewalk along Hospital Hill around 23 Avenue in Vernon Thursday, June 11.

The City of Vernon has since closed Polson Park effective immediately due to flooding.

Polson Park’s gates are closed on either end of the park and will remain closed until further notice.

Caution tape is in place around several areas of Polson Park, including the gazebo, where water levels are higher than normal.

The city also closed 24 Avenue between 34 and 39 streets, as 24 Avenue and 34A Street have been affected by flooding.

City crews have placed sandbags along 24 Avenue and 36 Street to combat high creek levels.

Motorists are asked to drive slowly around town as the storm sewer system has been overwhelmed by this afternoon’s sudden down pour.

City staff are investigating the site for creek blockages, flooded areas and open man holes around Vernon.

Although the water has started to recede, if residents see flooding or an area of concern they can call the After Hours Emergency Line at 250-542-5361.

The city will continue to post updates on its website as they become available. Visit vernon.ca/flooding.

