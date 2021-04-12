Water system shutdown planned for Scotch Creek

Residents on Saratoga system encouraged to store water in case shutdown is longer than expected

Scotch Creek residents on the Saratoga water system will be without water for most of April 14 as the Columbia Shuswap Regional works on water system upgrades. (File photo)

Residents of Scotch Creek will be without water on Wednesday, April 14, as work gets done on the local water system.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said planned upgrades for the Saratoga water system will require a temporary shut off for all users between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents who use the system were advised to store enough water to exceed their needs during that time period – in case the shutoff lasts longer than anticipated.

The CSRD suggests storing up to four litres of drinking water per person per day.

The CSRD also advised appliances that require water, including washing machines and dishwashers, not be used during the shut-down. Residents should also ensure that water tanks do not drain, as this could cause damage to the heating element.

Once the water service is restored, the CSRD said residents may notice discoloration from sediment in the water system. “This discoloration is not harmful…as the water has been disinfected,” reads a CSRD release.

Read more: Plan to prepare field behind Westgate Mall for development gets initial OK

Read more: Young vendors sought for Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market opening

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District