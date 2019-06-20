Waterway Houseboats announces receivership on June 11 resulting in the layoff of 51 employees. (Martha Wickett/Eagle Valley News)

Ways to get money back suggested in wake of Waterway Houseboats shutdown

Shuswap Tourism and Consumer Protection BC weigh in on options for reimbursement

Shuswap Tourism and Shuswap Economic Development have expressed their disappointment with the closure of Waterway Houseboats due to the company going into receivership on June 11.

“Waterway Houseboats, along with Twin Anchors Houseboat Vacations, and Bluewater Houseboat Vacations are responsible for establishing Sicamous as the Houseboat Capital of Canada, as well as offering a unique way to showcase the incredible scenery and recreational amenities found on and around Shuswap and Mara Lakes,” their statement reads.

The note, posted to Shuswap Tourism’s website, states that the Shuswap’s tourism operators look forward to welcoming visitors to experience houseboating and the other activities the area has to offer. It also offers a few tips for those who booked with Waterway and have not received a refund from the company that is now in the control of the bank’s receiver.

They recommend those who booked their trips with credit cards contact the credit card company to see if they are eligible for reimbursement.

Shuswap Tourism recommends Waterway customers from outside Canada contact the agent who booked their trip to determine whether they have insurance coverage.

Read More: Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at Shuswap campsite could soon return home

Read More: Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

It recommends Canadian residents who booked a trip contact Consumer Protection BC for more information regarding reimbursement.

Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith, a spokesperson for Consumer Protection BC, said the matter of getting reimbursement from the company is not a simple one.

Chabeaux-Smith said Consumer Protection BC is currently gathering information to see if anything can be done to help the customers who are out thousands of dollars after their houseboat vacations were abruptly cancelled.

Consumer Protection BC licenses and regulates travel agents in the province. Those agents pay into a travel assurance fund which is administered by Consumer Protection BC and used to compensate customers in the event of a travel agency or supplier failure.

Read More: Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Read More: Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

“We discovered that one of our licensed travel agents did do a number of bookings to Waterway and that travel agency is called BC Central Reservations,” Chabeaux Smith said.

“That is a possible avenue of compensation for people but they have to have booked through that licensed travel agent.”

Chabeaux-Smith said there are a number of processes which people have to follow in order to be compensated through the assurance fund, one of which is attempting to get their money back through their credit card company. She said she would advise anybody in this kind of situation to seek a charge-back through their credit card company; some Waterway customers who have called Consumer Protection BC have successfully received reimbursement through their credit card companies.

Further information on the process for seeking reimbursement is expected to be posted on Consumer Protection BC’s website by Friday, June 21.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Just Posted

Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Chase resident will hold book signing in Salmon Arm June 22, in Kelowna June 23 and Vernon June 29.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Ways to get money back suggested in wake of Waterway Houseboats shutdown

Shuswap Tourism and Consumer Protection BC weigh in on options for reimbursement

Sicamous welcomes new doctor

Dr. Carol Connick opened her practice on June 18

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at Shuswap campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Beekeeping Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Two level brewery features street side and rooftop patios

Taking a walk back to the time of the early settlers of Chase

David Lepsoe’s tour to take place on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m.

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Most Read