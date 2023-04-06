Peachland council is particularly concerned about speeding traffic on Princeton Avenue. (Photo/Google Maps)

Peachland council is particularly concerned about speeding traffic on Princeton Avenue. (Photo/Google Maps)

‘We need to take those cowboys out of our traffic’: Peachland mayor on speeders

The district is considering lowering the speed limit on municipal roads to 40 km/h

Peachland council has had enough of speeders on its roads.

The district is considering lowering the speed limit on all municipal streets to 40 km/h.

“We have heard from our residents for many years now that something needs to be done so let’s do something,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Councillors are particularly concerned about speeders on Princeton Avenue. Van Minsel said he has heard horror stories from drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We need to take those cowboys out of our traffic. I’m sorry, but that is no way for people on the roads, to carry on that way.”

While council agreed with looking at lowering speed limits, the question of enforcement was brought up several times.

“Doing this without some form of enforcement will just have people going 10 km/h more over the speed limit than they are right now and not change behaviours,” said Coun. Rick Ingram.

Coun. Terry Condon asked the mayor if he was meeting with RCMP regarding enforcement. Van Minsel said that he was.

“If you don’t get that this is just tilting at windmills,” added Condon.

Van Minsel agreed that enforcement is a must, but noted the public need to be educated as well.

“It all comes down to how people behave,” he said. “Measures come first and then enforcement, but enforcement also needs to be down now and then after the measures.”

District staff will look at the feasibility of lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h on all municipal roads, as well as the addition of signage and speed reader boards throughout the community.

READ MORE: Peachland council has to wait before spending $2.7M provincial grant

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelownaspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ibrahim Ali pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old B.C. girl
Next story
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

Just Posted

The BC Conservation Officer Service has set up a bear trap at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park in Salmon Arm. As of April 6, 2023, a bear was still believed to be hibernating beneath one of the park’s trailer units. (File photo)
Hibernating bear keeping cozy underneath Salmon Arm residence

Ranchero Elementary students Kynan Dicker and Sam Muddiman competed in the Canadian High School Wrestling Championships, held in Vancouver March 23-25, 2023. (School District 83 photo)
‘It was great’: Pair of Salmon Arm student wrestlers relish opportunity to compete in nationals

Salmon Arm firefighter Lt. Jason Pufferhill checks for heat underneath a modular home at the Stardust Mobile Home Park on 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on April 5 utilizing a thermal imaging camera. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Emergency social services called in when fire damages Salmon Arm modular home

After Dark Distillery has put forward a proposal to upgrade the facade of their storefront. (After Dark Distillery/ Facebook)
Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel

Pop-up banner image