Weapon complaint leads to police response on Westbank First Nations

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.
A weapons complaint led to police response at Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, officers acted immediately and those involved were arrested without incident.
There is no longer a risk to the public.
____
A police presence on Westbank First Nations land from earlier today has been resolved, says the RCMP.
Const. Mike Della-Paolera, communications officer with the Kelowna RCMP said that the incident and police presence has concluded.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.