Clarence Fulton is the latest in six Vernon schools to have COVID-19 exposures. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

No direct threat to students, RCMP located suspect

A weapons complaint put two schools into a hold and secure pattern Tuesday.

Both Clarence Fulton and Ellison Elementary schools were on lockdown June 7 after RCMP responded to a weapons complaint on Fulton Road shortly after 1 p.m.

“Due to the nature of the call, police, in collaboration with School District 22 officials initiated a hold and secure at nearby elementary and secondary schools,” Vernon North Okanagan media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

“As additional information became available, and after police determined there was no direct threat to the safety of the students, the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.”

Police located and identified the individual and are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

READ MORE: No new information on ‘targeted’ Vernon shooting

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assault weaponsCrimeVernon

Previous story
Take-home fentanyl tests could increase safer drug consumption in B.C.: study
Next story
Salmon Arm developer questions city’s ethics in dispute over Telus lines

Just Posted

A 28-lot subdivision in the Hillcrest area in Salmon Arm has run into a hitch because of a city requirement to put Telus and BC Hydro lines underground. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm developer questions city’s ethics in dispute over Telus lines

Parkview Elementary student Hazel Spanke cuts the ceremonial ribbon on the school’s new Buddy Bench on June 6. She was accompanied by Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz, SD83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff, SD83 assistant superintendent Ryan Brennan, PAC secretary Tracey Wiebe, Parkview principal Carla Schneider and PAC president Siobahn Rich. (Contributed)
Sicamous elementary school students have a new place to find a buddy

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student