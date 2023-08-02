Paddleboarders on a warm summer evening. (Black press file photo)

Paddleboarders on a warm summer evening. (Black press file photo)

Wear your lifejacket, Kelowna RCMP tell paddleboarders

Not having a flotation device on board could cost you almost $300

Okanagan water-goers are being reminded that lifejackets aren’t just necessary for boaters, but paddleboarders as well.

Recent marine patrols by Kelowna RCMP have resulted in several paddleboarders being given tickets for not having a lifejacket or personal flotation device on board, which can cost them up to a $287 fine.

Police also recommend that paddleboarders wear their tether at all times.

“While conducting these checks, officers have been surprised by how many people are not only unaware of the requirements, but lack of simple safety practices. This lake has shown even in recent weeks how choppy and dangerous it can quickly become, you need to be prepared for this.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “For your own safety, please wear a lifejacket when out enjoying our beautiful lake.”

READ MORE: 2 years after Kelowna deadly crane collapse, B.C. considers safety improvements

READ MORE: Wildfire outside Kamloops expected to see increased activity due to wind

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingCity of KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. can limit flooding by reducing clear-cutting: UBC scientist
Next story
Two Princeton residents dead of drug overdoses so far this year

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm moved to Stage 3 water restrictions on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Rollout of Salmon Arm water restrictions educational for city and public

The red polygon shows the perimeter of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire as of July 31, 2023, while the orange polygon represents the perimeter projected for Aug. 3. The yellow is the projected perimeter for Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire Service image.)
Modelling shows Shuswap wildfire poses no imminent threat to structures

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre’s service agreement will be looked at by council and the CSRD to find solutions for scheduling difficulties faced by user groups. (File photo)
Sicamous council to address frustrations around CSRD-owned recreation centre

Sagebrush Golf Club is Merritt was recently named the sixth best golf course in Canada. (@sagebrushgolfclub/Instagram)
7 Thompson-Okanagan golf courses make top 59 tracks in the country