Environment Canada is calling for gusty winds and risk of a thunderstorm this weekend.-Image credit: Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer

Weather alert issued for the Shuswap

Gusty winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for the Shuswap for Friday and the weekend.

The region is predicted to be in for gusty winds and rain and thunderstorms.

“After a warm and largely dry month of May, a wet and cool weekend is in-store for much of the southern B.C. Interior. High elevation travellers routes may see some snow on Sunday,” reads the statement.

“A strong southerly flow aloft will set-up late on Friday and bring rain starting in earnest Friday night and continue through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms giving gusty winds and increased rainfall rates are possible.”

The prediction is that over the latter half of the weekend, the strong southerly flow will shift eastwards into Alberta and be replaced with a cool and unsettled air. Showery conditions and scattered thunderstorms are likely to prevail on Sunday.

Freezing levels are expected to fall and some higher-elevation travelling routes could see some snow on Sunday as well.

“In light of the recent, lengthy stretch of dry weather conditions, increased surface run-off with localized flooding could be cause for concern this weekend,” says the statement.

