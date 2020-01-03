Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A couple of snowplows push east along Highway 1 through Salmon Arm, clearing the road of slushy snow in January of last year. (File photo)

A road conditions summary and weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap for Friday, Jan. 3 includes a snow alert for the Coquihalla.

Alerts:

Environment Canada issued alerts for drivers taking the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning that 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the route.

The snow is attributed to a strong Pacific storm that will move through the region Friday night and Saturday.

Drive BC reports BC Highway 1 is now open east of Craigellachie at the Last Spike. The closure was due to a previous vehicle incident.

Reports on Shuswap road conditions:

  • Revelstoke to Three Valley Gap has been reported as slushy with some compact snow. Beyond Three Valley Gap roads are said to be bare and wet.
  • White Lake Road conditions are good although slower speeds are recommended.
  • Highway 1 between Carlin and Salmon Arm has been reported as wet and mild.
  • Roads between Blind Bay and Kamloops have been reported as optimal.
  • DriveBC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. The highway is closed at the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 6 km west of Revelstoke.

Your three-day weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Salmon Arm:

Kelowna:

Vernon:

Penticton:

