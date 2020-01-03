Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

A couple of snowplows push east along Highway 1 through Salmon Arm, clearing the road of slushy snow in January of last year. (File photo)

A road conditions summary and weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap for Friday, Jan. 3 includes a snow alert for the Coquihalla.

Alerts:

Environment Canada issued alerts for drivers taking the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning that 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the route.

The snow is attributed to a strong Pacific storm that will move through the region Friday night and Saturday.

Drive BC reports BC Highway 1 is now open east of Craigellachie at the Last Spike. The closure was due to a previous vehicle incident.

CLEAR- #BCHwy1 is now FULLY OPEN and CLEAR east of #Craigellachie at the last spike due to a previous vehicle incident. #Sicamous #Revelstoke — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) January 3, 2020

Reports on Shuswap road conditions:

Revelstoke to Three Valley Gap has been reported as slushy with some compact snow. Beyond Three Valley Gap roads are said to be bare and wet.

White Lake Road conditions are good although slower speeds are recommended.

Highway 1 between Carlin and Salmon Arm has been reported as wet and mild.

Roads between Blind Bay and Kamloops have been reported as optimal.

DriveBC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. The highway is closed at the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 6 km west of Revelstoke.

#BCHwy1 is closed west of #Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. No detour available. #Sicamous — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2020

Your three-day weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Salmon Arm:

Kelowna:

Vernon:

Penticton:

