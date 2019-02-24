Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

Dust off your sunglasses and drive over to get your vehicle scrubbed down, because the sun is shining once again over the Okanagan Valley.

Prepare for a string of sun kissed days according to Environment Canada.

But first, here’s today’s forecast in Kelowna: There will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with temperatures holding steady at 0C that will drop to -9C overnight.

Tonight: The evening will be met with a wind chill that will feel like -14C but will be clear with cloudy periods.

Monday to Wednesday forecast: Monday there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1C with a wind chill of -14C in the morning and -3C in the afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny and clear skies with a high of -2C. Wednesday will be sunny with a few clouds and a high of -4C.

South Okanagan:

Today’s forecast in Penticton: Clouds will continue to block the sun and there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries though the sun might break through the clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 2C.

Tonight: There will be a few clouds with winds reaching 20 kilometres an hour. Temperatures will drop to -13C overnight.

Monday to Wednesday forecast: It’s all sunshine over Penticton with a few clouds rolling in Wednesday.

North Okanagan:

Today’s forecast in Vernon: The clouds will break to let the sun’s rays shine on the city with a temperature high of -1C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with winds up to 15 kilometres an hour that will drop temperatures to -12C.

Monday to Wednesday: Sun with intermittent clouds.

Today’s forecast in Salmon Arm: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, then a mix of sun and clouds with a wind chill of -7C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of -11C.

Monday to Wednesday: Sunshine with a mix of clouds

Don’t forget to send us your best photos from this week, tag us with #yourkelowna or tag our social media pages.

Video of the day:

Feeling a little blue while waiting for summer to arrive? Check out Lincoln the otter from the Monterey Bay Aquarium who has been declared president of sea pups.

Did you miss the great concerts going on in town this weekend? That’s alright you can still close your eyes and pretend you were there, there are also some great concerts tonight and through the week!

In Kelowna Lucky Monkey filmed there latest music video over at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub.

In Penticton Mason Burns took the stage at The Dream Cafe.

In both Vernon and Penticton, The Small Glories played their indie-roots folk music.

If you want to see what shows you can still catch this week, check out the Okanagan’s weekly music rundown by clicking here

