Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

Andrew Weaver speaks to his supporters at the B.C. Green Party Headquarters at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort. (Arnold Lim/News staff) VICTORIA, B.C. May 9, 2017.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he’ll step down as party leader in January but will stay on as the member of the legislature for the Victoria-area riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Weaver, whose party recorded a historic election breakthrough in May 2017 by winning three seats, announced in October he would not seek re-election in the next British Columbia election.

Weaver says he expects an interim leader will be selected to replace him as the leadership contest gets underway in mid-January.

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature.

Green MLAs Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen have not said whether they will seek the leadership.

B.C.’s minority New Democrat government remains in power with the support of the Greens, but Weaver’s decision will not affect the NDP’s hold on power because he will remain on the opposition benches of legislature.

The Canadian Press

