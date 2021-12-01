Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

Environment Canada says return to cooler weather expected by Friday

Don’t break out the summer wardrobe just yet.

Although December made its entrance with unwinterlike behaviour, breaking temperature records galore in the Okanagan-Shuswap, it is a fleeting phenomenon.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said winter will return to the region on Friday with temperatures around zero and a more traditional December. The only difference from normal for the rest of the month is that overnight temperatures could be slightly warmer than usual, perhaps averaging -2 C instead of -5.

However, Wednesday, Dec. 1 has been defying all temperature traditions.

Speaking about 11 a.m. Dec. 1, Coulson said the temperature in Salmon Arm was on the rise, already at 17 C.

That shatters a record set in 1995 in Salmon Arm of 11.4 C.

Kelowna was also at 17 C, breaking a record of 13 C set in 2012.

Similarly in Penticton, at 16 C Wednesday morning, that temperature outdid by far the record of 11.2 C set in 2012.

For Vernon, the thermometer was at 16.3 C, with its previous record of 11.2 C also set in 2012.

Coulson said the records are “doubly impressive,” because all four communities have been keeping records for more than 100 years.

He said the high temperatures were delivered by a third recent system that has been delivering rain and snow to Coastal areas.

As the strong southwest airmass comes over the mountain into the Okanagan Valley, the sinking motion brings winds and the warm temperatures the region is experiencing. But it won’t stay and will move to the east, bringing snow and rain to eastern B.C. as it moves over higher elevations.

“The best advice for readers is to get out and enjoy the warm weather because winter is coming back,” Coulson advised.

Read more: Sumas, Wa., sounds flood siren, Nooksack River flowing over U.S. border into Abbotsford

Read more: Evacuees from Merritt shaken, stressed, but grateful for support in Salmon Arm



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganShuswap

Previous story
Power out across north end of Penticton
Next story
Signed Shea Weber jersey being raffled off in support of Shuswap Paws

Just Posted

The Monashee Music Festival will be held at the Sicamous Dog Park on July 22 and 23, 2022. (Contributed)
Rockers 54-40 to headline in new Shuswap music festival coming next summer

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

Princeton town crews are working Dec. 1 to reinforce the Similkameen River dike. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored three goals against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 19 in a 6-3 victory. (Chris Fowler image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward named BCHL 2nd star of the month