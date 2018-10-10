Weekday weather update

Sunshine is forecast for this week in the Okanagan - Shuswap

After a weekend of rain and cool temperatures this week is looking a whole lot brighter.

In the Okanagan, Wednesday will be partly sunny and 13 C, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday with temperatures of increasing to 14 C, and on Friday it will be sunny and 15 C.

Over in the Shuswap, Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and 13 C, a similar forecast is expected for Thursday with temperatures dipping to 12 C; however Environment Canada is anticipating a warmer day for Friday with sunshine and 14 C.

Down in the Similkameen, expect showers for Wednesday and a high of 11. For Thursday it will be partly cloudy and 13 C, while Friday will see sun right across the board and temperatures of 14 C.

