People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

B.C. recorded 267 new cases and three deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Sept. 28).

Henry said 10 of the new cases are epi-linked. There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring. There are 69 of which are in hospital, 22 of whom are in ICU. There have now been 233 total deaths and 8,908 cases since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s weekend case total dipped under 300 for the first time in September, even as provinces like Ontario hit record highs.

Henry urged British Columbians to “stay small” in their social circles and any events they choose to attend.

“Birthdays, weddings, funerals and parties have been driving this in the past few weeks.” she said.

For Thanksgiving, which is coming up in two weeks, Henry said the rules are no different than other social events.

“Now is not the time to have the family gathering,” she said, citing Zoom and other long distance tools as an option for giving thanks in a way that keep people safe.

“We need all of us to encourage and support people to do the right thing. We can control the course of the pandemic.”

Henry said that as in-class learning continues, so do exposure events at schools. However, there have been no reported outbreaks.

“We don’t want to jeopardize the school year. The school environment is so important,” she said.

