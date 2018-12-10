RCMP and other emergency personnel were kept busy with weekend vehicle accidents. (File photo)

Police see spate of motor-vehicle accidents over weekend in the Shuswap

Snow only implicated in one of three collisions requiring emergency services

Police and other emergency services have been busy responding to vehicle accidents.

The Salmon arm RCMP have been to four motor vehicle collisions since Dec. 7.

At 7:18 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, police and emergency services personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

The driver and sole occupant was unharmed and the vehicle was removed by a local tow company, says RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, police responded to a collision between a scooter and pickup truck at Lakeshore Dr. NE and Alexander St. NE

“The operator of a scooter struck the driver’s side of a pickup truck in the intersection,” says West. “The operator of the scooter suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital to be checked out. No charges were laid at the scene.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out at 10 p.m. Sunday when a semi truck left the Trans-Canada Highway at 70th Ave. NE in Canoe.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said firefighters assisted the Salmon Arm Road Rescue Unit with extricating the driver of a the truck which crashed in the vicinity of the 70th Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway intersection.

“The semi truck lost control on snowy roads and went off the road into Canoe Creek,” notes West in a Dec. 10 RCMP press release. “The driver and passenger were taken to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital with injuries.”

Due to the truck going into the creek, the Ministry of Environment was notified as was the trucking company due to the packages in the load spilling out.

Shirley said some diesel fuel spilled from the truck’s saddle tanks but it didn’t appear to be major.

