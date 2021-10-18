Fire Chief Mike Daloise said area residents brought Saturday’s wildfire under control very quickly. Photo: Submitted

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said area residents brought Saturday’s wildfire under control very quickly. Photo: Submitted

Weekend wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

No one hurt after area residents halted the flames Saturday afternoon

A wildfire burned around 10 hectares of scrub-land near Rock Creek Saturday, Oct. 16 — a stark reminder, according to Midway Fire and Rescue, that the West Boundary is still tinder dry a full week after Thanksgiving.

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said the blaze stemmed from a small, supervised fire on a south-facing hill near the intersection of Myncaster and Haynes roads. The fire, twice extinguished by a diligent property owner last week, reignited after strong winds picked up late Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Runaway minivan rolls off Hwy. 3 near Midway

READ MORE: Midway Fire and Rescue called out to two fires in one day

Taking immediate action, the property owner and a small band of area residents stripped combustibles between the fire-line on the north side of the hill and a forest not quite a kilometre away.

Praising their efforts, Daloise noted that the area is so remote and the terrain so rugged that the department would’ve been hard-pressed to deploy its fire engine.

“When we arrived on-scene, it wasn’t accessible. We weren’t going to get near it,” he said.

READ MORE: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan, Boundary

No one was hurt, he continued, adding that the fire hadn’t jeopardized surrounding properties.

Warning the general public Sunday afternoon, Daloise said, “This fire is a clear example of how dry the area still is and how important it is to take all precautions with any sources of ignition, especially in the backcountry.”

Campfires and open burns, banned province-wide in late June, have been allowed across the Boundary as of Sept. 10 and Sept. 24, according to the BC Wildfire Service’s website.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bcwildfire

Previous story
Driver in fatal Peachland Highway 97 crash suspected drunk, distracted, seatbeltless
Next story
Montreal firefighter dead after falling into St. Lawrence River during rescue mission

Just Posted

Agriculture Canada’s most recent drought monitor report said ample precipitation in September is not enough to offset precipitation deficits from earlier in the growing season for many regions across B.C. (Screen shot from Agriculture Canada website)
Okanagan Valley still experiencing drought despite rainy September

A.L. Fortune Secondary will include Grade 7 students starting in September. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Enderby high school

These dancers from Shuswap Dance Center are among the participants in the first-ever Dancing with the Shuswap Stars junior event to raise money for Shuswap Hospice. (Raelynn Heppel photo)
Young Dancing with the Shuswap Stars contestants seeking stars for hospice

This conceptual rendering shows 60 units of student housing at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College with construction expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2024. (Okanagan College image)
Student housing at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus moving forward