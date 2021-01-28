Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

COVID-19 cases in Penticton and across the South Okanagan are on the decline.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Penticton between Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

Recorded cases of the virus in the city have been steadily decreasing since the start of the new year.

The BC CDC began providing weekly COVID-19 case updates for local health areas throughout the province in early December.

The health areas in the South Okanagan are identified as Penticton, Keremeos, and the South Okanagan (Oliver and Osoyoos).

COVID-19 cases in the South Okanagan continued their downward trend Jan. 17 to 23. (BC CDC)

In Keremeos, there were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded from Jan. 17 to 23. Keremeos has registered no new cases of the virus in multiple consecutive weeks.

In the South Okanagan area, encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos, there were six new cases registered from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, down significantly from the 19 registered between Jan. 10 to 16.

One outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver remains active. To date, there have been five death and 37 cases connected to the Sunnybank outbreak.

Across the province, the virus continues to be prevalent with 485 more cases reported yesterday (Jan. 27).

Surrey continues to register the most cases of any city in the province, with 589 new cases recorded there between Jan. 17 to 23.

Surrey registered the most COVID-19 cases in the province Jan. 17 to 23. (BC CDC)

