Weekly COVID-19 numbers in Central Okanagan decline for 3rd straight week

For the past eight weeks, the region has had the highest case counts in the province

Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan are on the decline for the third week in a row.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the local health area saw 478 new cases from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, compared to 511 the week before.

Despite the decrease in cases, the Central Okanagan — which includes Peachland and Lake Country — has recorded the highest number of weekly cases in the province for the eighth straight week.

Cases are also on a downward trend in some areas of the Okanagan. Vernon dropped to 169 from the previous week’s 263 cases, while Salmon Arm recorded 76 new cases versus 93 from the week before.

Enderby recorded two new cases of the virus, up 21 from 19. Penticton saw no changes, recording 69 new cases for the second straight week.

As of Sept. 7, 81 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vernon’s at 78 per cent double vaccinated, while Enderby is at 66 per cent, Penticton at 83 per cent and Salmon Arm at 75 per cent.

