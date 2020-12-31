Weekly Covid case increases drop for Shuswap, rise for North Okanagan

New cases reported for week of Dec. 20 to 26 show variety of trends

In the week of Dec. 20 to 26, the latest reported cases of COVID-19 posted by the BC Centre for Disease Control and provided by Interior Health, saw Salmon Arm with two new cases and Vernon with 48 new ones. (BCCDC image)

The weekly increase of new cases of COVID-19 jumped for the Vernon health area but dropped for Salmon Arm.

Just two new cases were reported in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area from Dec. 20 to 26, bringing the total cases in 2020 as of Dec. 26 to an approximate 54. The weekly increase of two was considerably lower than the 14-case rise reported the week before.

The Salmon Arm health area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Blind Bay, Tappen and Falkland.

In the Vernon health area, which includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville, the number of cases reported rose by 48 between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, bringing the approximate total in 2020 past the 200 mark to 218.

Vernon’s weekly increase to Dec. 26 was nearly double the 28 new cases reported the week before.

Numbers are compiled by the BC Centre for Disease Control from data provided by Interior Health.

For Enderby’s health area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, eight COVID-19 cases were reported from Dec. 20 to 26, bringing its total cases in 2020 to 23.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen health area saw a rise of four new cases from Dec. 20 to 26, bringing its total reported to 23.

In Revelstoke, cases reported jumped by 22 from Dec. 20 to 26, bringing the approximate total of reported cases there in 2020 to 86.

A spokesperson for the BCCDC pointed out that the numbers are from a live database, so adding the weekly updates will not give a precise count of total numbers. They explained that cases with missing address information or those from out of province aren’t mapped.

Graphs are available from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

