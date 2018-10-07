Weekly weather forecast: Sunshine ahead for the Okanagan

Don’t commit to your umbrella’s just yet, Wednesday will bring sunshine for the rest of the week

After tucking into a few Thanksgiving dinners this long weekend and perhaps a few more to go, mother nature has celebrated with weather that helped us embrace warm knits and stretchy waistbands.

In the Central Okanagan, expect showers to end the long weekend celebrations on Monday that will carry on through Tuesday.

Things will try off with a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday and the rest of the week that will be mainly sunny and dry with temperatures floating around 14 ºC.

In the North Okanagan expect cloudy skies with showers through out the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Don’t commit to that umbrella for the rest of the week as Wednesday breaks-up with the rain revealing sun rays planned for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will hover near 9ºC with a high of 12ºC on Friday and Sunday.

The South Okanagan will also receive rain on Monday and Tuesday to wash the turkey blues away, drying out on Wednesday. Those rays of sunshine will stay to play until Sunday.

Temperatures will hover near 12ºC with highs of 14ºC on Friday and Sunday.

Most Read