Welcome baby Elanor Guderyan! Okanagan's first baby of 2023 born at Pentiction Regional Hospital at 1:40 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1 to proud parents Lisa and Steve Guderyan.

Welcome baby Eleanor! Okanagan’s first baby of 2023 born at Penticton hospital

Central Okanagan school trustee Lisa Guderyan says her New Year’s baby is doing great

For Central Okanagan school trustee Lisa Guderyan, there have been a lot of firsts in the past few months, but nothing tops what happened on New Year’s Eve.

Parents Lisa and Steve Guderyan welcomed baby Eleanor Amelia into this world at 1:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at Penticton Regional Hospital – their baby girl becoming Okanagan’s first baby of 2023.

This is the Guderyans third child.

“All girls,” said Lisa, who spoke to the Western News on Sunday morning.

Big sisters Janet, 7, and Hailey, 4, were on their way to meet their baby sister New Year’s Day morning.

“They woke grandma up very early and can’t wait to meet their baby sister,” she said.

The Guderyans didn’t know they had Okanagan’s first baby of 2023 right away.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s New Year’s baby born at Penticton hospital

“It’s exciting. I knew I was the first to have a baby at Penticton hospital because there was no one else in labour New Year’s Eve, but I didn’t know right away that I had the first baby of 2023.”

Eleanor was born 6.14 lbs.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, just holding and staring at her,” said Lisa with baby Eleanor cooing in the background of the phone call.

In the October elections, Lisa was elected to the Central Okanagan school board representing her hometown of Peachland.

It’s her first time stepping into politics but her vote tally showed she resonates with voters.

“This baby will have her first school board meeting on Wednesday,” said Lisa.

READ MORE: Peachland trustee connected with voters

