Wellness centre brings health services to Sicamous high school

Centre will offer regular visits from doctor and other health services to students

A School District initiative making health and wellness services more accessible to high school students is being expanded to Sicamous.

Eagle River Secondary will soon be home to a wellness centre able to assist students with a variety of health concerns and foster conversations about mental and physical health.

Read More: Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Read More: Owners of Sicamous’ Brothers Pub plan one last party before retirement

Dr. Debbie Phillips will be in the wellness centre twice a month. Along with getting a chance to see a doctor, students will also be able to access services from Interior Health’s public health and mental health and substance abuse units and the Options for Sexual Health program. Also available will be the SAFE Society’s PEACE program, which offers counselling for children who have witnessed or been victims of abuse.

Read More: Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Read More: Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

Mark Marino, Eagle River Secondary’s principal, said he was very excited for the centre’s Wednesday, Jan. 15 opening.

“It will be such a great service having a doctor on site as well as other mental health and clinical supports,” he said.

Salmon Arm Secondary’s wellness centre opened in early 2018 in an effort to engage students on a variety of topics surrounding physical and mental health. Along with regular opportunities to see a doctor, the SAS wellness centre hosts guest speakers on health-related topics. They also host a drop-in yoga program.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Up to 10 cm of snow expected beginning early Friday

Wellness centre brings health services to Sicamous high school

Centre will offer regular visits from doctor and other health services to students

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Owners of Sicamous’ Brothers Pub plan one last party before retirement

The Chmilar family has owned pubs in the community since 1979

Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Grade 11/12 students choreograph own numbers for Jan. 16/17 performances

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

U-Haul lists Salmon Arm as popular one-way move destination

Arrivals of one-way moving trucks rose 16 per cent from 2018

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Most Read