Wellness centre brings health services to Sicamous high school

Centre will offer regular visits from doctor and other health services to students

A School District initiative making health and wellness services more accessible to high school students is being expanded to Sicamous.

Eagle River Secondary will soon be home to a wellness centre able to assist students with a variety of health concerns and foster conversations about mental and physical health.

Dr. Debbie Phillips will be in the wellness centre twice a month. Along with getting a chance to see a doctor, students will also be able to access services from Interior Health’s public health and mental health and substance abuse units and the Options for Sexual Health program. Also available will be the SAFE Society’s PEACE program, which offers counselling for children who have witnessed or been victims of abuse.

Mark Marino, Eagle River Secondary’s principal, said he was very excited for the centre’s Wednesday, Jan. 15 opening.

“It will be such a great service having a doctor on site as well as other mental health and clinical supports,” he said.

Salmon Arm Secondary’s wellness centre opened in early 2018 in an effort to engage students on a variety of topics surrounding physical and mental health. Along with regular opportunities to see a doctor, the SAS wellness centre hosts guest speakers on health-related topics. They also host a drop-in yoga program.



