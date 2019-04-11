Bill and Phyllis Tomchuk were referred to a program offered through the Salmon Arm Seniors Health and Wellness Centre after Bill had suffered several falls. The couple say they are doing much better now as a result of the program. (Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer)

Wellness Centre builds confidence of elderly couple

Bill and Phyllis Tomchuk grateful for services of Shuswap-based medical facility

  • Apr. 11, 2019 12:15 p.m.
  • News

The success of the Salmon Arm Seniors Health and Wellness Centre is summed up by one couple in three simple words.

“We miss it.”

Bill and Phyllis Tomchuk have graduated from the program that was created for them at the centre after Bill fell several times.

The 87-year-old, who has Type 2 diabetes, initially received care from a rehab assistant at his home.

“I wasn’t keeping up as well as I should have,” he admits.

So he and 80-year-old Phyllis were referred to the wellness centre in the fall. They attended a group exercise program until the end of February.

“I am in much better shape and the program has given me confidence,” says Bill, while Phyllis points out they both miss the social aspect of being in a group.

“We do everything together and it was nice to have something like this to come to,” she says of the centre that is located on Marine Park Drive.

Bill is one of 69 patients to attend the centre since it opened in fall 2018, referred to the centre by his family doctor.

Once referred, patients undergo an intake interview with any one of four doctors who each work in the centre one day a month. Once their conditions are assessed, they receive care from a specialized team that may also include a dietitian, social worker, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, pharmacist, registered nurse or rehab assistant.

“We’re looking at the short term; if they need more care we send them along to another specialist,” says admin assistant Kathy Cook, who welcomes patients to the comfortable environment with a smile.

While a variety of clinicians use the space during the week to meet clients’ specific needs, Thursdays are the big clinic days when the whole team is at the centre.

Kate McCarroll, a physician from Revelstoke, also works in the Seniors Health and Wellness Centre in that city and applauds the program.

“The beauty is in the team and the ease of communication, and there is collective wisdom” she says, noting every team member looks at health issues from a slightly different lens. “We assess, treat and send them out. This is not cookie-cutter care.”

Tracey Kirkman, executive director of the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice says patients are thrilled to be able to access a variety of services in one spot.

Yvonne Taylor, health service administrator with Interior Health North Okanagan, calls the program a “champion partnership” between the health authority, local physicians and the Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice.

Taylor says that while health and wellness centres operate in Revelstoke, Kamloops and Kelowna, services are provided with a local approach.

“I would say it’s been a very positive experience to work with the division of family practice, doctors and the health-care team to provide the wrap-around care that was our focus and to provide patient-centred care.”

