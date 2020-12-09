‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A Kelowna business is picking up the pieces after being robbed of over $3,000 in watches.

The staff of Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way, came to work Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning to find their front door smashed and jewelry taken.

Employee Brooke Warren was first to discover the mess when she opened the shop Tuesday morning.

She described a suspicious person who came into the shop the previous day (Dec. 7), and asked to view the watches. She believes they may be responsible.

“I came in this morning and the window was completely smashed, and I immediately was like, go look at the watches. I went around to the side, and that was the only thing they went for.”

Just one of the dozens of watches was left behind. Empty watch boxes were left strewn over the countertop. Owner Luanne Markland believes it must have happened in the early morning.

She said the search is on for her missing product.

“I’m going around to the pawn shops and I’m going to check to see what’s been pawned off,” said the owner.

Markland was speechless. She said it’s never nice being robbed, but especially not so close to the holidays. The business is a retirement project for Markland and co-owner Allan Tew.

“We’re just trying to make a living, that’s all we’re trying to do… This is our retirement, less $3,500,” she said.

That being said, she’s counting her blessings. The inside of the store sustained just minor damage, something she said could have been a lot worse.

“It is what it is, it’s just another boot in the ribs from this year.”

Marland explained a hammer was found inside the business, which they believe was used to smash the door. She said RCMP have taken it to be examined for prints.

The Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

