West Kelowna Party Parades called off their birthday parades to keep the community safe. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

West K Party Parades has called off any birthday party parades after the administrators realized they need to fully stay home to help the COVID-19 fight.

Jenn Sterling, a co-administrator for the group said it was a difficult decision, but they knew they had to do it. She said she and the other administrators read a news report advising residents to minimize going out to the most essential trips.

“The article basically said ‘is it still ok to drive my car during the pandemic?’ No was basically the answer. Having read that, we all just thought that it’s poor of us to continue on and pretending that it didn’t apply to us,” Sterling said.

“Our kids are watching and paying attention to what we’re doing and we’re always telling them to follow the rules, so what kind of an example would it be for us to say ‘well, I think these ones are breakable’. So we decided to cancel all of the parades immediately.”

Naturally, the community was disappointed and the administrators shed some tears, having put in so much time and effort into planning the parades.

“My kid’s birthday is in a week and I had really wanted to have a parade for him … and this is the second time I’m cancelling his birthday on him. He gets it, but it’s still really hard.”

There may be no more birthday parades, but Sterling said the greetings and fun have now moved online. She said another administrator, Lisa McMurray, is helping families arrange birthday Zoom calls as well as personalized video greetings for those who ask for it.

In the meantime, Sterling helped another group of mothers put together a drive-by Easter egg hunt. The idea originated with West Kelowna mom Shannon Gallivan. Sterling said the plan is to put laminated egg pictures along a route that families can drive through, so the children can try to spot the eggs while inside the car.

Sterling said if families don’t want to risk going outside at all, they’ll have a video version of the egg hunt route and children can pause the video, draw their favourite egg from there.

“Once you get home, you can look through the egg pictures and each child will draw three of their favourites on one piece of paper. Take a picture of that paper and upload it to our Facebook group as an entry to win a prize,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of local businesses wanting to participate in this. Some of them include Baby and Me, Scentsy, the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, Pizzamoreh and West Kelowna Gymnastix.”

“Shannon is putting the prizes together into creative gift ideas. From the photo entries we get, we’ll do a draw and give the prizes to whoever we pick.”

The drive-by Easter egg hunt is scheduled for April 11 and families can drive along the route from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the egg hunt event page.

READ MORE: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

READ MORE: Peachland boy gets a birthday parade

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor
Next story
Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Just Posted

Okanagan temperatures to be in the double digits all week

Kelowna’s forecast projects a high of 17 degrees on Thursday

Shuswap residents invited to show white heart in support of health-care workers

Emailed messages will be posted at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

Immunocompromised, at risk Shuswap residents keeping their distance

Family of young heart transplant recipient, asthma sufferer share how they’re coping

Salmon Arm beats Vernon in BCHL video final

Silverbacks to meet Cowichan Valley Capitals in league’s simulated video Fred Page Cup final

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Kelowna RCMP seizes guns, illicit drugs following disturbance

RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of suspected illicit and prescription drugs

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

Man who allegedly spit on Kelowna cop facing assault charges

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

SASCU offers payment relief for customers impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union rolls out mortgage deferral options

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor

Osoyoos residents are concerned about people not quarantining after returning from the U.S.

Most Read