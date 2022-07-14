(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

West Kelowna city employee disciplined for watching porn at work

The case was settled outside of court on June 16.

A dispute between the City of West Kelowna and the Employees Union, representing a city employee who is accused of watching pornography at work, was settled outside of court on June 16.

An arbitrator for the B.C. Labour Relations Code ruled that the disciplinary warning letter sent to the accused (A.G.) was appropriate.

A.G. is accused of viewing pornography on his personal cell phone during a work lunch break in the presence of other employees.

A.G. is 57 years old and has been employed with the city for four years, described as a reliable employee with no discipline on his record.

Two summer student employees allege that they both heard pornographic sounds and one of the students saw images of naked women on A.G.’s phone. One of the witnesses stated that it made him “uncomfortable.”

The accused alleges that the young co-workers had “hate on for him” and said he thought it was a “witch hunt.”

He maintains that he did not look at pornographic images on his phone.

Following the complaint, A.G.’s phone was submitted to an expert for a forensic audit. The expert reported there was no inappropriate browsing history found at the relevant time.

However, all web browsers have a private/incognito mode which prevents browsing history from being stored onto the device. The forensic audit stated that if the accused utilized incognito mode to access inappropriate content, evidence of the search would only be stored on the Internet Service Provider log files.

A request to the cell service provider for records of his browsing history was denied.

The full case is available for review at canlii.org.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP issue warning after threatening blackmail incidents tied to online dating

READ MORE: Death by objects falling from space could be more likely than people realize

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelowna

Previous story
Looky-loos ticketed at fatal North Okanagan crash
Next story
Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, fatally shot in Surrey

Just Posted

In a July 14, 2022 media release, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it is working with the Little Shuswap Lake Band and BC Parks to possibly restart its mosquito control program in the Scotch Creek area, including Shuswap Lake Provincial Park, in 2023. (File photo)
‘Swarms of mosquitoes’ have campers reconsidering stay at Shuswap provincial park

During a recent act of vandalism at Sicamous’ new Beach Park washroom and concession facility, a pair of bikes belonging to the chamber were stolen. (File photo)
Sicamous chamber student ambassador bikes stolen and destroyed

Pulling Together Canoe Journey participants raise their oars at Sicamous’ Beach Park where they are welcomed by Splatsin and Sicamous councils and invited to come ashore, concluding day 2 of their eight-day journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Pulling Together Canoe Journey paddlers come ashore in Sicamous

The City of Salmon Arm issued a statement saying the mayor, council and staff share the frustration of residents over the “disruptive and disrespectful” use of Blackburn Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City responds to ‘disruptive and disrespectful use’ of Salmon Arm park