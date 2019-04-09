The lot of the proposed development plan for 60 apartment units and 109 townhouse units in West Kelowna’s Gellatly Road South. Photo: Google Maps

West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

New housing could be coming to West Kelowna.

West Kelowna council approved the development permit of a 169 housing unit Tuesday afternoon. The complexes would be divided into 60 apartment units, and 109 townhouse units.

READ MORE: Construction continues on Kelowna dog park

READ MORE: West Kelowna sports fields set to reopen

The development still needs to secure a building permit, but the large area off Gellatly Road would feature a rooftop patio, pedestrian walkways through the residences, a children’s play area, indoor amenity spaces, and a pickle ball court.

The development plans were deemed an appropriate use of space, and don’t interfere with any zoning limitations from the city, so building is set to begin once the developers secure the building permit.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada
Next story
Firefighters aim to get carbon monoxide alarms into every Kelowna home

Just Posted

Cancer society cancels Salmon Arm Relay for Life

Former committee members still hope to be able to hold a Luminary Walk at Marine Park

SASCU powers Innovation Centre

Credit union contributes $125,000 with 10-year sponsorship agreement

Okanagan-Shuswap extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C. vote 94 per cent in favour of job action

7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in city

B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read