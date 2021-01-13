West Kelowna council endorses saloon-style brewery

The Hatching Point has been proposed for West Kelowna’s wine trail area

A new brewery has been given West Kelowna council’s blessing to serve alcohol, but with fewer seats than they had originally hoped.

The West Kelowna developer proposes to build a brewery, at 2850 Boucherie Road. To accommodate the building, they proposed to reduce the number of parking spaces on their property from 42 to 33, but keep the original capacity.

Their application came before City of West Kelowna council Jan. 12.

The brewery, titled The Hatching Point, would feature indoor and outdoor lounge areas and could accommodate up to 168 patrons. Initial renderings of the proposed brewery resemble an old western saloon. They sought a lounge license to permit 100 people indoors, plus 68 on their outdoor patio. It would operate from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The 0.56-acre property is located at Lakeview Heights, on the Westside Wine Trail, across from Volcanic Hills Winery and Adjacent to another proposed business, Terralux Winery.

Renders show The Hatching Point brewery, proposed for 2850 Boucherie Road. (City of West Kelowna)

The number of parking stalls available, 33, city staff explained, would not accommodate the proposed 168 patrons. The developer applied for a variance to permit this application, despite not meeting the required number of stalls, in order to ‘maximize the capacity’ of the building.

Without the variance, the developer would only receive approval to host 132 at a time.

Nearby businesses expressed concern that the development, and the low number of parking stalls, could lead to patrons parking in their lots, and walking over to The Hatching Point. Staff shared these concerns.

The late hours, noise, and increased traffic were also noted as concerns by the public. However, some councillors said since they have approved other breweries to stay open until midnight in the past, it would be hard to deny this one the same.

“The most recent one that we did was for Lakesider Brewing, and we authorized 12 midnight, I don’t know how we now go backwards on that,” said Coun. Jason Friesen.

Coun. Carol Zanon said the new business should have to conform to the same rules as those around them, and also stop serving at 11 p.m. She proposed no variance to their parking permit.

Mayor Gord Milsom supported the midnight hours, and also proposed no parking variance.

Council shared a general sense of excitement surrounding the project.

“I’m super excited for this. The perspective drawings look amazing, this is going to be a fantastic addition to the wine trail… it’s beautiful, I can’t wait for it,” said Stephen Johnston.

Staff recommended council support the proposed liquor license application, and lounge endorsement application for the new brewery, but deny the parking variance.

Voting to deny the parking variance, all but Coun. Friesen was in support.

All council supported the application for a liquor licence, plus a lounge endorsement, with hours of 10 a.m. to midnight.

READ MORE: Province adds 168 hectares to park and protected land in Okanagan Similkameen

READ MORE: B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council