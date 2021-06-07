West Kelowna country singer raises over $45K for MS

Over the past three years, the singer has raised $115K for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada

West Kelowna country musician Ben Klick organized his third annual Music Fest MS and despite going virtual, he raised $45,360 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

In the last three years, Klick and his MS concerts have raised $115,142.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s fundraising concert was streamed live on YouTube instead and was presented as a radiothon by New Country 100.7 and New Country 103.1.

Klick hosted and performed at the event, bringing a star-studded lineup of country music artists and speakers from across Canada and the U.S.

Stars including Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack, Chad Brownlee, The Heels and the Hunter Brothers joined the event.

Klick said he was inspired to organize and perform at Music Fest MS after his father’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018.

“Once I received the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help,” he said.

“My family has always been extremely close, and it’s the least I could do to give back when they’ve all supported me over the years.”

Klick added plans are underway for Music Fest MS in May 2022 and that he is excited to share it with others again.

“I’m very excited to be able to share this event with people all over the world and help find a cure for multiple sclerosis,” he said.

Donations for Music Fest MS will be accepted until October.

For more information, as well as for a replay of the show, visit Klick’s website.

