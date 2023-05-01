(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

‘Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van’

A dream life on the road was turned upside down last week for a West Kelowna couple.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor were camping in their van in Mexico last week, when they were accosted by armed robbers.

“Some men pulled up in stolen vehicles, heavily armed and with bullet-proof vests,” said Fillier in an Instagram post.

“They took everything we own.”

The robbers took off in Fillier and Taylor’s van.

“Literally everything we own in the whole world was in that van.”

Fillier said that two police trucks took off “in hot pursuit”. They later discovered that four of the officers involved were injured, and one was killed.

“We feel very fortunate that we are still alive…but we are of course devastated.”

A fundraiser has been opened to help the pair recover, as well as one to help the family of the officer who died.

READ MORE: Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

READ MORE: Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCrime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jury deliberates at B.C. inquest into man’s death after a police beating
Next story
Province ramps up funding for 51 companies operating wheelchair-accessible cabs

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Downtown Improvement Association (Downtown Salmon Arm) board met for its annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. At back from left are: Jennifer Broadwell, Bill Laird, Jeff Johnson, Craig Newnes and Althea Mongerson. In front from left are Sheri Greeno, Shawna Mattson, Jacquie Gaudreau, Vera Chomyshen, Ron Langridge, Nicole Duxbury and Claire Askew. (Not pictured is Jenna Meikle) (Photo contributed)
Lots to celebrate in Downtown Salmon Arm in 2022

About 60 BC Backyard Ultra runners head out from the Little Mountain fields on lap 5 about midday on Friday, April 28 under sunny skies with a 27 C temperature. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Ultra determination, training leads to 288-kilometre run in Salmon Arm

Multiple signs were put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
‘They’re little swimming pools’: CSRD director raises concern with potholes in Shuswap side roads

Josh Olson, who began his hockey career in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, rose through the ranks of minor and junior hockey to be invited to play on Team Canada at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania April 14-19, 2023. (World Cup of University Hockey photo)
Hockey player whose career took off in Salmon Arm, Sicamous represents Team Canada