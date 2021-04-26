West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

West Kelowna fire crews saved a man who fell in a gulley earlier today.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews arrived at Bear Creek Road to assist BC Ambulance Service with extricating the man who fell down an embankment on his property.

The homeowner was working near the edge when he lost his balance and tumbled down to the bottom of the gulley, getting some cuts and bruises along the way.

Crews quickly set up a rope retrieval system while the man was packaged in a basket stretcher for transport up the hill.

Once emergency crews brought the man back up, he was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital for assessment.

