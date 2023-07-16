West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to visible flame and smoke in the Bartley Road area on July 15. (contributed)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to visible flame and smoke in the Bartley Road area on July 15. (contributed)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue urging caution after burn pile spreads

The fire was quickly extinguished with help from BC Wildfire Service

  • Jul. 16, 2023 10:15 a.m.
  • News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is urging the public to be careful and report signs of wildfire immediately.

Firefighters responded the evening of July 16 to the Bartley Road area for reports of flame and smoke.

Arriving crews found a pile of agricultural debris burning that had extended into the wildland area.

The fire was quickly contained with help from the BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fire was not determined. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster
Next story
Wildfire south of Keremeos grown to 4.2 hectares

Just Posted

The Bush Creek East wildfire, ignited Wednesday southwest of Squaam Bay along Adams Lake, was estimated to have reached 165 hectares as of Sunday, July 16, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Shuswap wildfire near Adams Lake reaches 165 hectares

Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at the 2020 All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)
Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster

Andrei Dumitrache is the District of Sicamous’ new community ambassador. (DOS image)
District of Sicamous hires community ambassador to uphold public safety

Kim Stasiuk (left) from Shuswap Paws Rescue Society receives the $120 donation from Joyce Dunlop, raised from Canoe Beach Café’s Sriracha hot sauce auction for charity. (Jimmy Dunlop photo)
Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity