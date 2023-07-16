West Kelowna Fire Rescue urging caution after burn pile spreads

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is urging the public to be careful and report signs of wildfire immediately.
Firefighters responded the evening of July 16 to the Bartley Road area for reports of flame and smoke.
Arriving crews found a pile of agricultural debris burning that had extended into the wildland area.
The fire was quickly contained with help from the BC Wildfire Service.
The cause of the fire was not determined. No injuries were reported.
