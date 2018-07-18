Contributed

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

West Kelowna firefighters were kept busy last night after lightning damaged an apartment building.

Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in an elevator after lighting hit their three-story apartment complex on Carrington Road, said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

Although firefighters attended the scene in search of a fire, “there wasn’t any fire to speak of,” he said.

Significant damage was sustained to the side of the building, he said.

The firefighters ended their rescue at around 10 p.m. and spent the rest of the night chasing small fires in the area that started from lightning strikes, Brolund said, including a small one on Campell Road and crews assisted the BC Wildfire Service with fires in Rose Valley and Glenrosa.

“They had airplanes on the Glenrosa fire last night and I see the fire is still putting up some smoke this morning,” Brolund said.

Thirteen fires are burning in the Okanagan, Similkameen area, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

