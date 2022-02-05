West Kelowna gym ordered to close by Interior Health for continued COVID violations

Iron Energy Gym was served an order to close by Interior Health in the middle of the night Feb. 3

Iron Energy Gym was served with an order to close by Interior Health (IH) in the middle of the night Feb. 3.

The West Kelowna fitness center has openly defied public health orders laid out by the provincial government and IH.

Interior Health confirmed its actions to the Capital News with the following statement:

“Interior Health can confirm that a closure order was issued to this business on Feb. 3 for non-compliance with current public health orders – specifically, masking, proof of vaccination requirements, and capacity restrictions for gyms and fitness facilities.”

Iron Energy Gym has not responded to requests for comment and interview but has been actively posting on their Instagram.

The gym stated it will not require gym patrons to wear a mask or provide their vaccination status to use the gym. The gym is spearheading so-called ‘Operation Greenlight’, an initiative that encourages businesses to open without any restrictions and pressures the government to remove COVID-19 regulations.

In an Instagram post, Iron Energy claimed the B.C. vaccine card violates the Canadian constitution — though such claims have been debunked and human rights complaints around COVID orders have largely been dismissed.

“Anyone who asks us to do that will be held personally responsible,” Iron Energy said.

The gym is looking to identify the Interior Health employees who posted the order to close on the gym. But Interior Health says the responsibility for the move lies with them, not with any individual employee.

“Interior Health is seeing the highest COVID activity and hospitalizations we have seen throughout the pandemic and it is important for everyone to continue taking steps to protect themselves and their community by following current public health guidance,” said IH in its statement.

