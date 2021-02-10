Facebook: Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan.

Facebook: Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan.

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s murder dies

Kevin Costin Supreme Court trial was to start in May of this year

A West Kelowna man charged with the second-degree murder of his wife has died before the trial was set to begin this later year.

Kevin Costin died Feb.3, according to an obituary from the Victoria Cremation Service.

Costin was charged two years after Hazel Budiongan was found dead inside her West Kelowna home back on November 4, 2015, after RCMP responded to a fire in a residence on Boucherie Road.

At the time, the death of the 37-year-old woman and the blaze was considered suspicious.

The 59-year-old was granted bail in 2019 and had his trial by jury set for Supreme Court in May.

The trial had been delayed several times due to the pandemic and had several publication bans put in place on it.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial for Penticton man accused of random attack on boys continues in April
Next story
15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Society was awarded a $45,000 Arts Infrastructure grant through the British Columbia Arts Council. (File photo)
Salmon Arm organizations receive financial boost with grant funding

Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Society to receive $45,000 Arts Infrastructure grant

January 2021 saw the second-highest value of building permits in Salmon Arm over the past 21 years. (File photo)
Building permits boom in Salmon Arm during January 2021

Permit values are second highest this January for past 21 years

Tanner and Janel Currie were sledding in the Hunters Ridge area near Enderby when Tanner was in an accident that resulted in one of his legs being amputated. A GoFundMe campaign is underway to support the family. (GoFundMe/Tara Stroup photo)
Man’s life-changing injury from snowmobile crash near Enderby spurs fundraiser

More than $30,000 raised in just one day after GoFundMe page went live

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck owner Paul Drolet recently released a stop-motion video that offers a humorous look at what can happen in a garage. (Paul Drolet image)
Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck’s Paul Drolet’s 55-second stop-motion effort took 15 hours to create

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

The house at 718 Creekside Road that was damaged in a landslide in Aug. 2020 has been boarded up ever since. A lawsuit filed on Feb. 2021 has alleged the city is responsible for the slide, and the resulting decrease in property values to nearby properties. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan residents claim city responsible for 2020 landslide that damaged home

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for their property value going down

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

A 35-year-old man was slapped with a driving ban, faces charges after getting caught speeding through Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)
Police nab suspected drunk driver speeding through Vernon

35-year-old man caught going 161 km/hr on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Big White/Facebook)
Big White Ski Resort closes two lifts due to freezing temperatures

Temperatures have hit -30 C in the alpine

Matthew Bennett from West Kelowna is currently in Calgary receiving treatment for his stage four lung cancer. (Melanie Bennett)
Okanagan man battling stage 4 lung cancer asks for community support

Matthew Bennett is currently in Calgary receiving treatment

Most Read