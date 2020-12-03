Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

West Kelowna RCMP officers rescued a man and his dog from carbon monoxide poisoning on Wednesday night, Dec. 2.

The RCMP said that just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said he was concerned for his father’s health.

The father recently moved to a new house, but he couldn’t remember the address or the area of the new residence.

An officer managed to call and speak to the father, who seemed confused and in distress. He didn’t remember his new address either but he told the officer he lived on Old Okanagan Highway and provided a description of his truck.

After a search, officers found his truck along the 2400-block of Old Okanagan Highway. They found the man inside the house. BCEHS transported him to the hospital immediately.

Medical staff told the police the man was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and that his dog was still inside the residence.

Officer found the dog, which showed symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning as well. Officers took the dog to the veterinarian for treatment.

The West Kelowna Fire Department said the furnace produced carbon monoxide, which is now being dealt with.

“The responding officers acted quickly to locate this man and get him medical assistance,” West Kelowna RCMP’s Sgt. Joel Glen said.

“This incident highlights the importance of ensuring your residence has carbon monoxide detectors and that they are functioning properly.”

READ: Westside Salvation Army’s first dine out now on

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds
Next story
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Just Posted

Interior Health logo. (File photo)
Flooding at health centre cancels lab and medical appointments in Sicamous

A burst pipe caused the flooding which has not affected physician services

(File)
One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are on isolation

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Access to a Bastion Road property in Sunnybrae was blocked with officers on scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (File photo)
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect

Independent Investigations Office of BC releases findings on Jan. 7 incident in Tappen

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)
Fire and explosion wakes Keremeos residents

A motorhome was consumed and a boat severely damaged after the 3 a.m. fire

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

The former BC Tree Fruits office building at 1473 Water Street has been sold. (Contributed)
BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office sold for $7.5M

Historic building sold for 44 per cent more than the $5.2-million asking price

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

Man walking in the winter downtown.
Dyer: The role of air tightness testing in energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read