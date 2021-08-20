West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom thanks firefighting crews and volunteers for their efforts in saving Glenrosa during the Mount Law wildfire. (Capital News)

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom thanks firefighting crews and volunteers for their efforts in saving Glenrosa during the Mount Law wildfire. (Capital News)

West Kelowna mayor thanks crews, volunteers for work on Mount Law wildfire

Some evacuees have now been able to return home thanks to crews’ hardwork

The City of West Kelowna’s Mayor Gord Milsom is thanking firefighting crews and emergency operations volunteers for their hard work in helping the Glenrosa community as the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn.

First discovered on Sunday (Aug. 15) evening, the Mount Law wildfire grew in size quickly. Later on Sunday night, it was recorded at 200 hectares.

By early Monday (Aug. 16) morning, it was at 800 hectares. Strong winds contributed to the growth of the fire but cooler temperatures and some precipitation have helped calm it down in the last half of this week.

“This fire has been a real threat to our community, in particular to the Glenrosa neighbourhood,” Milsom said in the video.

“Thankfully, many of our residents have been able to return home, so welcome back and we hope that those remaining residents on evacuation order will also be able to return home soon.”

He then thanked residents for their patience, cooperation and understanding.

“On behalf of our community, I would like to thank all of the firefighters for their heroic work. Thank you to BC Wildfire Services, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund and the entire team at West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

“Also, thank you to the many firefighters that have come from other fire departments located within our province and elsewhere. I’d also like to thank all of the folks that have been working hard on our behalf at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.”

The Mount Law wildfire currently sits at 800 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

An evacuation order remains for certain properties on MacKinnon Road and Turnbull Road in Glenrosa.

