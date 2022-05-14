Like many infants, Carolyn Foggo’s son Cobe needs a hypallergenic formula. (Photo credit/Taylor Kizyma)

Like many infants, Carolyn Foggo’s son Cobe needs a hypallergenic formula. (Photo credit/Taylor Kizyma)

West Kelowna mom wrestles with baby formula shortage

Baby formula shortage in the U.S. being felt in the Okanagan

A West Kelowna mother is feeling the pinch from the massive baby formula safety recall in the U.S.

Earlier this year Abbott Nutrition recalled several of its brands after four babies suffered bacterial infections from consuming powdered infant formula that federal officials determined came from the facility. Two of the babies died.

That, along with supply chain issues, has led to a severe shortage of formula in the United States. Abbott has also issued a safety recall in Canada. The company said its formula is not likely the source of infection, but the U.S Food and Drug Administration is still investigating.

Carolyn Foggo’s six-month-old son Cobe has a milk allergy and after trying several hypoallergenic formulas, she finally found one he would drink.

“We found Similac Alimentum at Walmart, so we bought a box and he liked it, he drank it,” said Foggo. “It was a huge victory for us.”

Similac Alimentum is a liquid, ready-feed product and is not part of the recall. But Foggo told Capital News it is getting increasingly difficult to find.

“I’ve called at least 30 stores from Penticton to Vernon trying to find it, and nobody had it.”

After contacting the company, Foggo received an email that apologized for the inconvenience and stated Similac Alimentum products will be “unavailable for an extended period of time.”

Foggo said she can still breastfeed Cobe, but it causes him quite a bit of discomfort and she prefers to keep him on a formula that works. She’s also connected with a group of moms who are dealing with similar issues.

“I’m on a Facebook group called Mamas For Mamas,” added Foggo. “I reached out on there and had several replies of people going through the same thing. Some people have no other option.”

Read More: ‘Fear Less’ Okanagan author wins book excellence award

Read More: Kelowna residents worry about rising crime, but love their neighbours

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChildcareKelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Next story
Kelowna man takes stand in sexual assault trial

Just Posted

Salmon Arm author Virginia McCausland reads from her new book, Death’s Ferryman Rides a Harley, available now at Bookingham Palace. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Harley riding harbinger encourages teen to focus on values, dreams in novel by Salmon Arm author

(Photo - Kevin McIsaac)
Okanagan players skate to bronze medal at Aboriginal Championships

This photo captures a big tent being put up in fairgrounds in Maple Ridge, B.C. Salmon Arm council has suggested the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds might be a good space for a big tent request from the Salmon Arm Mennonite Church. (Black Press Media file photo) A big tent is being put up in the middle of the Albion Fairgrounds. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Church’s request for big tent in city park denied by Salmon Arm council

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for dash cam or surveillance video footage that may assist with a sexual assault investigation. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect after three women reportedly groped by masked man