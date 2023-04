The incident took place the afternoon of Apr. 15

Police are surrounding the area of Nancee Way on Saturday, April 15. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna Regional RCMP had a heavy presence at a residence on Nancee Way in West Kelowna Saturday night (April 15).

Police say a frontline officer spotted a man known to police with several outstanding warrants enter an outbuilding on the property.

The man was not cooperating and has a history of violence.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed for a risk assessment and the man was safely taken into custody.

