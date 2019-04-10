West Kelowna RCMP discover inactive explosive unit

The item was an inactive shock tube detonator commonly used at construction sites

An item believed to consist of explosive material discovered by a resident of West Kelowna was inactive.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to a vacant lot on Old Okanagan Highway on April 9 to inspect the item that has now been identified by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland.

“Front line West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the scene and located what appeared to be an explosive device on the property,” said Const. Lesley Smith.

“The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit arrived this morning and were able to inspect the device which was identified as an inactive shock tube detonator.”

RCMP secured a vacant lot on the edge of the Shannon Lake neighbourhood of West Kelowna yesterday afternoon, as they awaited the arrival of the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) from the Lower Mainland.

RCMP confirmed that the device was no longer active as it had been previously discharged. The item located is commonly used for land development at construction sites.

