West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP investigate swastika spray-painted in parking lot

The symbol was painted right behind a Jewish man’s vehicle

West Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation into a swastika spray-painted in a parking lot.

The incident was reported on Wednesday (July 21) just after 5:30 p.m. Police said a swastika was spray-painted in a parking lot along the 500-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably upset when he saw it,” Sgt. Joel Glen said.

“Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not be tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Police said the exact time of the incident isn’t known, but they believe it happened sometime in the morning of July 21.

If you have information about the incident or dashcam footage, you are asked to call the police at 250-768-2800.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man arrested, charged with arson

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Previous story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations
Next story
B.C. sees 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active infections rising

Just Posted

Funding was approved for a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure project involving the four-laning of Highway 1 between the Tappen Valley Road and Ford Road intersections. (Google image)
Four-laning planned for Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

A section of burned forest in the midst of the Two Mile Road wildfire on July 21, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous mayor ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Two Mile Road wildfire hits 800 hectares

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
No growth of Three Valley Lake fire over last two days

(Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)
UPDATE: Wildfire came within 100 metres of nearest home in Seymour Arm last night