Mounties cover a burgundy truck with a tent at Buckerfields in West Kelowna on Monday, June 14. The RCMP is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside the truck. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Police responded to a truck parked out front of a Main Street business where the body was found

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside of a truck outside a local business.

On Monday at around 12:45 p.m., police were called to a truck in the 2500-block of Main Street in West Kelowna for a report of a deceased woman. Officers have surrounded the truck with a tent.

“We are still in the very early stages of this investigation, and we are working to determine the full details of this incident,” states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment. “We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she died. Neither organization will be releasing or confirming the woman’s identity.

