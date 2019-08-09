West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested two Kelowna men who allegedly stole a boat and van.

With the help of both the Kelowna RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services sections, a 33-year-old and 39-year-old were taken into custody Wednesday after a stolen boat being towed by a stolen passenger van was recovered.

“Shortly after 1 p.m., a keen Kelowna Mountie recognized a boat stolen out of the South Okanagan, being towed by a full-sized passenger van out of downtown Kelowna area across the William R. Bennett bridge into West Kelowna,” said

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The white 24-foot Searay vessel taken from Summerland, being towed by a full-sized Ford E350 passenger van stolen out of the Kelowna area.

“The suspect driver of the stolen van refused to stop for police and continued down Westside Road after crossing the bridge over Okanagan Lake,” states O’Donaghey.

The van was located, and a short time later stopped, in the middle of Lindley Road, where police found the first suspect.

To locate the second suspect, who fled on foot, police contained the lakefront area to conduct a search which included a fixed-wing RCMP aircraft and a police canine team.

“Thanks to an observant area resident, police later located and arrested their second suspect hidden underneath an inflatable boat in the immediate area,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The accused are expected to appear in Court at a later date.

READ MORE: Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

READ MORE: RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous opposes CSRD plans for recycle depot move
Next story
Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

Just Posted

City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Lease lots to be discussed in Salmon Arm council chambers on Aug. 12

Sicamous opposes CSRD plans for recycle depot move

Mayor asks to leave facility in current mall location, not compromise appearance of downtown

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate road rage on Highway 1 as criminal assault

Car driver reported to have stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

RCMP treating truck fire at horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of Salmon Arm’s top community ranking

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Most Read