West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested two Kelowna men who allegedly stole a boat and van.

With the help of both the Kelowna RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services sections, a 33-year-old and 39-year-old were taken into custody Wednesday after a stolen boat being towed by a stolen passenger van was recovered.

“Shortly after 1 p.m., a keen Kelowna Mountie recognized a boat stolen out of the South Okanagan, being towed by a full-sized passenger van out of downtown Kelowna area across the William R. Bennett bridge into West Kelowna,” said

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The white 24-foot Searay vessel taken from Summerland, being towed by a full-sized Ford E350 passenger van stolen out of the Kelowna area.

“The suspect driver of the stolen van refused to stop for police and continued down Westside Road after crossing the bridge over Okanagan Lake,” states O’Donaghey.

The van was located, and a short time later stopped, in the middle of Lindley Road, where police found the first suspect.

To locate the second suspect, who fled on foot, police contained the lakefront area to conduct a search which included a fixed-wing RCMP aircraft and a police canine team.

“Thanks to an observant area resident, police later located and arrested their second suspect hidden underneath an inflatable boat in the immediate area,” adds Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The accused are expected to appear in Court at a later date.

