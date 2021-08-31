(Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating missing Calgary woman

Julianne Veltikold was last seen on Aug. 27 in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing Calgary woman.

According to Mounties, Julianne Veltikold was last seen on Aug. 27 in West Kelowna. Since her disappearance, police said that they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but Veltikold remains missing.

RCMP released the following details about Veltikold:

  • 36 years old
  • 5 ft. 1 in. (155 cm)
  • Slender build
  • Long brown/blonde hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veltikold is asked to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

