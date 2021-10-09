Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility. (Contributed)

Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating missing woman

Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Mounties said that Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility.

“Police are very concerned for Selina’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 31 years old
  • 5 ft. 4 in. (163 cm)
  • 150 lb. (68 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

Anyone with information on Peters’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant shuttered after defying vaccine card protocol

READ MORE: Wash, fold, deliver: Mobile laundry service comes to Central Okanagan

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal tosses complaints against Henry, Horgan over COVID vaccine card
Next story
Beluga whale traverses B.C. waters on way to first Puget Sound sighting since 1940

Just Posted

A conceptual drawing of the positioning of the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre at 200 Main Street in Sicamous. District council decided the centre’s location at an Oct. 6, 2021, in-camera meeting. (Steffi Sunny/District of Sicamous)
Location of healing centre, affordable housing project announced by Sicamous council

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Salmon Arm’s Manny Christjansen has designed a breakdancing jacket that he hopes will be used in the 2024 Paris Olympics as breakdancing will be a new event there. (Lifestyle Flavors image)
Breakdancing’s move to Olympics sparks Salmon Arm man’s unique creation

Heidi Aupers smiles as she browses a selection of teas at Tea Desire’s storefront at the Parkland Shopping Centre in Sicamous on Oct. 1. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
A tea shop named desire: Sicamous entrepreneurs open new storefront