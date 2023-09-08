West Kelowna RCMP seek help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl

Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom was last seen around 10 p.m., Sept. 7, at her home on Ingram Road

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom was last seen on Sept. 7, at approximately 10 p.m., at her family home in the 2400 block of Ingram Road.

“Police and her family are very concerned for Kamea-Jean’s safety and are asking the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for her,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom is 5’ 2” (157 cm), 100 pounds (45 kg), and has long brown hair with blond portions in the front.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, jeans, white Nike sneakers and was possibly carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), and reference file number 2023-53453.

