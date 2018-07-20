Dave Ogilive

Update: Wildfire crews continue to fight fire near West Kelowna

Evacuation alerts are in effect for properties in the Glenrosa area

Update: 9:45 a.m.

Eighteen firefighters and heavy equipment are on the scene today of a wildfire that continues to burn in the Glenrosa area. Tankers are also on standby for the Law Creek wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Service.

According to the BC Wildfire’s website, “Over the last couple of days wind has been increasing in the late afternoons, making air support difficult and hazardous. This is a challenging fire burning in terrain that is difficult to access.

“Today’s objectives include assigning crews to continue working to contain the flanks of the fire and construct control lines where possible. Crews are also working 25 feet into the fire from the perimeter.”

The fire is mapped at eight hectares.

According to West Kelowna Fire Department chief Jason Brolund, the fire is difficult to access by ground crews and the department has not been assisting wildfire crews with the fire.

West Kelowna firefighters have been lending a hand to Peachland crews, however, as a 1,000-hectare fire blazes south of its borders.

Original:

West Kelowna homes remain on evacuation alert as a fire in the Glenrosa area has grown to eight hectares in size.

Approximately 495 residents are affected by the alert and they should be ready to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time due to the blaze.

All properties on streets west of Gates Road (including the west side of Gates Road and Glenrosa Road west of Gates Road) are affected by the evacuation alert including: Carre Road, Chelsea Court, Corine Road, Corral Court, Emerald Road, Fenton Road, Gill Road, McKellar Road, Preston Road, Regent Road, Stonegate Court and Turnbull Road.

More to come.

