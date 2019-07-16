West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

A West Kelowna veterinarian has released a turtle back into a pond after surgically removing a large fishing hook from the reptile’s throat.

Dr. Moshe Oz of the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and his son named the turtle Sunny and sent him on his way Saturday.

“Here is the big moment! And a great night for the family! Big hugs to everyone,” wrote Dr. Oz.

Dr. Oz says the hook was meant for catching salmon and there was a bob on it, which made it difficult to remove.

“It was a large hook and I couldn’t just pull it out, I had to cut open the turtles throat and remove it surgically,” said Dr. Oz.

He says the turtle came from Shannon Lake and wouldn’t have been able to survive if he wasn’t brought into the Veterinary Hospital.

“If you catch something that isn’t a fish, you should bring it to a vet immediately, and try not to use large hooks or bobs,” said Dr. Oz.

