(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)

(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)

West Kelowna Walmart set to reopen after lengthy closure

The store was forced to close following a Sept. 1 fire that sent smoke throughout the building

West Kelowna’s Walmart is ready to reopen following a more than three-week closure caused by an early-September fire.

The store is set to open for the first time this month at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

A fire in the store’s loading bays early on the morning of Sept. 1 caused only exterior damage to the store but smoke spread throughout, necessitating a lengthy period of clean-up and repairs.

Crews spent the last few weeks removing smoke-damaged products and readying the store for its Sept. 22 reopening.

The store is not fully stocked at the moment but will be getting more merchandise in the coming days and weeks.

“It’s been a big undertaking and we’d like to thank the local community and our associates from the Westbank store for their tremendous support,” said Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada’s manager of corporate affairs.

READ MORE: 60 people rappel down Kelowna high-rise for charity

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownafireOkanaganWalmart

Previous story
Singh confident in remaining NDP leader, pledges to help Canadians through pandemic
Next story
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident