WFN government is now preparing for a general election and vote of its membership on Sept. 15. (File photo)

Westbank First Nation looks to future after resignation of Chief Derickson

‘Including open and inclusive dialogue with its membership, all members of council, and administration’

Westbank First Nation (WFN) council says it remains committed to ensuring good governance in the wake of Chief Christopher Derickson’s abrupt resignation Friday (June 17).

“Including open and inclusive dialogue with its membership, all members of council, and administration,” said Coun. Jordan Coble. “Council thanks Chief Derickson for his service to WFN, and thanks membership and past leadership for the strength of the constitution, ensuring effective governance in the face of any change.”

In his resignation, Chief Derickson noted a recent unauthorized land sale transaction by WFN as part of his reason for an early departure from office. WFN’s council unanimously supported an independent review of the transaction, led by the Hon. Marion Buller, and agreed to proceed in full with her recommendations.

Over the past several months, council has been overseeing the review to determine what transpired, implement the recommendations, and take the necessary steps to protect WFN’s assets.

“We will continue to operate as an elected body making collective decisions in the best interest of the membership, today and in the terms ahead,” said Coble.

WFN government is now preparing for a general election and vote of its membership on Sept. 15. Although Derickson resigned his position as Chief effective immediately, no by-election is necessary according to WFN’s constitution as there are only three months remaining in the term.

“We look forward to the upcoming election and to forging ahead with WFN’s government priorities in alignment with the growing needs of our members, residents and businesses,” said Coble.

Read More: Okanagan Lake full and expected to continue to rise over weekend

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaFirst Nations

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. firefighters donate $1M for child burn survivors
Next story
Avian flu confirmed in Canada geese at Abbotsford park

Just Posted

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)
‘No alcohol’ added to day parole for Salmon Arm woman charged in 2008 killing of boyfriend

Areas of high intensity burns that occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed over the summer are where a debris flow is likely to begin according to a study done for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BGC Engineering photo)
CSRD concerned proposed timber salvage will increase risk of landslide near Sicamous

One of the locations Wall to Wall Productions based in the UK had on its list for shooting in Salmon Arm in June 2022 was the wharf at Marine Peace Park. (File photo)
Production company based in UK visits Salmon Arm for ‘documentary style’ filming

BC Transit announced June 15, 2022 that NextRide has been launched on the Shuswap Regional Transit System, allowing customers to track buses through an automatic vehicle location technology. (File photo)
Where’s that bus?: NextRide launched on Shuswap transit system